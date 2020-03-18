Coronavirus: 29 people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington

The number of Covid-19 sufferers in Islington has nearly tripled in the past 24-hours, as 18 new cases were confirmed this morning.

The latest figures from Public Health England as of 9am report that 29 people in the borough have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 11 cases yesterday.

There are 30 confirmed cases in Camden, 29 in Haringey, and 29 in Hackney and City of London.

Across the UK 103 people have died and 2,626 have tested positive for the virus

There were 676 new cases in the UK as of this morning, bringing the total to 2,626.

Sixty-five people have recovered from the virus, and this number could include some of the Islington cases.

