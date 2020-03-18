Search

Coronavirus: 29 people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington

PUBLISHED: 19:57 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:01 18 March 2020

Handwashing is encouraged as a preventative measure against coronavirus. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

The number of Covid-19 sufferers in Islington has nearly tripled in the past 24-hours, as 18 new cases were confirmed this morning.

The latest figures from Public Health England as of 9am report that 29 people in the borough have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 11 cases yesterday.

There are 30 confirmed cases in Camden, 29 in Haringey, and 29 in Hackney and City of London.

Across the UK 103 people have died and 2,626 have tested positive for the virus

There were 676 new cases in the UK as of this morning, bringing the total to 2,626.

Sixty-five people have recovered from the virus, and this number could include some of the Islington cases.

Have you tested positive for Covid-19? Do you think you’ve got the virus? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

