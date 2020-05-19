Coronavirus: 31 people die with Covid-19 in Islington care homes during pandemic
PUBLISHED: 15:42 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 19 May 2020
Thirty-one people have died with Covid-19 in Islington care homes as of May 8, according to newly released Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.
NHS England reports 109 coronavirus-related deaths at the Whittington Hospital as of 5pm on Monday.
In Islington, 108 people have died from all causes at care homes so far this year – and 29% of these deaths are related to Covid-19.
Whereas just 11 people (7%) have been registered as dying with Covid-19 at home in Islington as of April 8, compared with the 162 people who have died at home of all causes so far this year.
As of April 8, 93 Covid-19-linked deaths had occurred at the Whittington, which was 35% of the 263 deaths of all causes there this year.
In the week to May 8, coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales fell by more than a third to 3,930, making up 31.1% of all registered deaths that week.
The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 8 was 12,657; a decrease for the third week running but 3,081 more than the five-year average.
