Coronavirus: 35 people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Public Health England says 35 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Islington as of 9am yesterday.

There are now 3,269 confirmed cases in the UK, while 79 people have recovered from the virus and 144 have died.

There are 36 cases in Camden, 32 in Haringey, and 32 in Hackney and City of London.

Speaking yesterday, Islington Council leader Richard Watts said: “It’s clearly a very worrying time. I think this is rapidly shaping up into the biggest civil crisis since the second world war, and clearly very extraordinary measures are going to have to be taken to protect people from this virus.”

The most common symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19) are recent onset of a new continuous cough and or a high temperature. If you have these symptoms, however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for 7 days from when your symptoms started.

If your symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after 7 days, contact NHS 111 online. If you have no internet access, you should call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999.

Wash your hands more often than usual, for 20 seconds using soap and hot water, particularly after coughing, sneezing and blowing your nose, or after being in public areas where other people are doing so. Use hand sanitiser if that’s all you have access to.

