Coronavirus: 69 Covid-19 patients have died at Whittington Hospital

Sixty-nine people have died at the Whittington Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

These are the latest figures for confirmed coronavirus patient deaths at the Archway hospital as of 5pm on Monday, according to NHS England.

It comes as Public Health England confirmed 12,107 people have died in hospitals in England and Wales after testing positive for the virus. This doesn’t include people who have died in the community or at nursing homes.

As of 5pm on Monday there were 326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington, 435 in Camden, 410 in Haringey and 503 in Hackney.

But the true figures are likely far higher because only a fraction of the population has been tested for the virus.

There are 93,873 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK and 302,599 total people have been tested for it.

