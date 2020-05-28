Coronavirus: Nearly 70% of Islington care homes report confirmed or suspected Covid-19 outbreaks

Nearly 70% of Islington care homes have reported a confirmed or suspected Covid-19 outbreak during the pandemic.

The latest figures from Public Health England reveals 11 outbreaks have been reported at Islington care homes, of which the borough has 16.

Hackney has 15 care homes but has had four Covid-19 break-outs (26.7%) over the same period.

Ten out of 34 care homes in Haringey have reported outbreaks – equivalent to just under 30%.

Camden has 11 care homes but has reported 15 surges in confirmed or suspected cases.

At least 33 coronavirus-related care home deaths were registered in Islington care homes as of May 15, accounting for 30% of the 111 deaths of all causes in total this year.

