Coronavirus: Nearly 70% of Islington care homes report confirmed or suspected Covid-19 outbreaks

PUBLISHED: 16:32 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 28 May 2020

A member of the public being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility in Edinburgh; Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

A member of the public being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility in Edinburgh; Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Archant

Nearly 70% of Islington care homes have reported a confirmed or suspected Covid-19 outbreak during the pandemic.

The latest figures from Public Health England reveals 11 outbreaks have been reported at Islington care homes, of which the borough has 16.

Hackney has 15 care homes but has had four Covid-19 break-outs (26.7%) over the same period.

Ten out of 34 care homes in Haringey have reported outbreaks – equivalent to just under 30%.

Camden has 11 care homes but has reported 15 surges in confirmed or suspected cases.

At least 33 coronavirus-related care home deaths were registered in Islington care homes as of May 15, accounting for 30% of the 111 deaths of all causes in total this year.

Have you lost a loved one living in an Islington care home to Covid-19? If you’d like us to write a story/ obituary please contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital

The emergency services on the scene of a

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

