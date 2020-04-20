Search

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:01 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 20 April 2020

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

At least 89 people have died at the Whittington Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

These NHS England figures reflect deaths processed by 5pm on Sunday but don’t include deaths in care home or the community.

The Gazette understands about 15 people have died with Covid-19 in Islington care homes during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

As of 5pm on Sunday 366 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Islington. But the actual number who have had Covid-19 is likely far higher due to the limited number of tests being carried out.

There are 120,067 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK and 372,967 people have been tested for it, while 16,060 have died with Covid-19.

Are you an Islington resident who’s lost a loved one to Covid-19? If you’d like to pay tribute to them in the paper contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from around north London.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Coronavirus: Daughter's tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Arsenal fan Sophie Holdcroft: Arsene Wenger has been central to joyous memories of time with my late brother

The much-loved and much-missed Arsenal loyal fan Ben Ansell

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

