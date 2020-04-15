Archway business partners make hundreds of free protective masks for frontline workers

Two business partners in Archway are manufacturing hundreds of masks to protect frontline workers from Covid-19.

Engin Mehmet and Hak Huseyin, who run Absolute Print in Junction Road, started out by using a 3D printer to make the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

They used £2,500 raised via a crowdfunder to buy a computer numerical control (CNC) router, enabling them to produce more masks. The duo have now raised more than £9,500 towards their £12,000 target and want to buy a second CNC machine to boost output.So far they have supplied 600 visors to the Royal Free Hospital, 60 to Islington Council, and they’ve given 60 to district nurses.

They also producing 90 for a care home in Barnet, and have offered mask to Whittington Hospital and Holloway Bus Garage.

Engin is making the masks and Hak is running the crowdfuding campaign and liaising with people who and organisations the PPE.

Hak Huseyin told the Gazette: “When we did our first mask it took three hours, we are now doing 27 every 45 minutes. People are ringing us saying: ‘How much do we owe you’, but we are not selling them. We are just trying to make a difference to what is going on. You put the news on and it: ‘No PPE, no PPE’. They have to be commended because you’re not just going to catch a cold [if you get Covid-19. We are trying to save lives.”

