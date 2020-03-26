Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 70 – as UK deaths surpass swine flu fatalities

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA PA Wire/PA Images

There are 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Islington – and the virus has now claimed more lives than the 2009-10 swine flu.

These are the latest Public Health England figures from 9am on Wednesday, when the UK death toll rose to 465 – exceeding the 457 killed by swine flu.

There are 85 confirmed cases in Hackney and City of London, 76 in Haringey and 71 in Camden.

In total, there are 9,529 confirmed cases and 135 people have recovered from the virus.

On Tuesday Islington Council leader Richard Watts said: “We are now at a critical stage of trying to limit the spread of coronavirus – people have got to sit up and listen, and do what we are asking. There are no exceptions.

“Exercise benefits everyone’s physical and mental health and our parks are a lifeline for so many people in Islington who don’t have the luxury of their own outside space.

“But we will close them if people don’t act responsibly – it’s that simple. The virus does not spread itself, so we all need to do our bit to save lives.

“That means you do not go out except for vital trips like buying food, taking exercise or attending medical appointments. Don’t travel to work or use public transport unless you do a critical job. And if you are out, keep your distance – stay at least two metres away from the next person.

“Remember: stay at home to save lives. It’s as simple as that.”

