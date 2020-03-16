Coronavirus: Eleven people test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as UK deaths rise to 55

Stock image of man on bus wearing protective mask amid coronavirus panic in UK. Picture: Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images

Eleven people are now reported to have coronavirus (Covid-19) in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England reports that 11 patients have tested positive for the virus as of 9am this morning, which is up from four cases at the same time yesterday.

There are 1,543 cases of Covid-19 in the UK so far and 55 people have died, while 52 patients have recovered.

The 11 patients in Islington could include people who have already recovered.

Elsewhere nearby, 22 people have coronavirus in Camden, while 20 have it in Hackney and City of London, and 16 patients have tested positive in Haringey.

You may also want to watch:

PM Boris Johnson today told people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, and urged everyone to work at home where possible.

He says the nation must immediately avoid all “non-essential travel and contact” and move to whole household isolation.

This means people should self-isolate for 14 days if they live with anyone who has symptoms, including a high temperature or a new cough.

Vulnerable groups, such as over-70s and those with underlying health conditions, have been asked to stay at home for 12 weeks from today.

The government is no longer supporting mass gatherings with emergency workers.

Mr Johnson today said: “We want to ensure that this period of shielding, this period of maximum protection, coincides with the peak of the disease and it is now clear that the peak of the epidemic is coming faster in some parts of the country than in others.

“And it looks as though London is now a few weeks ahead.”