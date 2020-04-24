Coronavirus: Finsbury Park Mosque chairman urges Muslim community to stay at home during Ramadan

The chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque has urged Muslims to observe social distancing rules over their holy month of Ramadan.

Practising Muslims are fasting everyday until sundown for a lunar calendar month, which is this year due to conclude on May 23 in the UK.

Mr Kozbar said: “It’s an unprecedented time we live in at the moment with Covid-19 and it has changed our ways of life, and we have seen that as Muslims during the month of Ramadan. It is a historic time when we are celebrating Ramadan but we should be responsible in our actions, and I’m sure the Muslim community is, they have closed their mosques and institutions like everybody else. They are staying at home to save their own lives and the lives of other people.

“Our message to them is please stay home. Don’t go out please, it’s important. Practise your religion from home, it’s an opportunity to practise it with your family. So pray at home, fast at home, listen to your children and enjoy your time with them.

“And also your time to volunteer with others, help elderly people in the community, they might be fasting or living alone.”