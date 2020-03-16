Coronavirus: Fourth person tests positive for Covid-19 in Islington

The fourth case of coronavirus in Islington has been confirmed by Public Health England.

Four people in the borough have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) as of 9am yesterday, up from three patients the day before.

Elsewhere nearby, there are now 22 cases in Camden, 13 in Hackney and City of London and 11 in Haringey.

There are 1,391 confirmed cases in the UK and 35 people have died.

PM Boris Johnson will today chair an emergency meeting of the Cobra committee, before holding the first of the daily press conferences planned to update the public on coronavirus.

It comes as the Guardian reported on a Public Health England (PHE) briefing which warned health chiefs the epidemic in the UK could last until spring next year and could lead up to 7.9 million people being admitted to hospital.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said over-70s could be told to stay at home for up to four months within the 'coming weeks'.

Under the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, which were passed last month, a person who is required to be kept in isolation can be taken there by a constable, with the use of 'reasonable force, if necessary'.

Failure to comply with restrictions, or absconding from isolation, is punishable with a fine of up to £1,000.

Mr Johnson is expected to discuss the isolation proposal, as well as banning mass gatherings and isolating entire households if one member shows symptoms, during the emergency meeting.

Additional reporting by PA

For NHS guidance on coronavrius, see here.

