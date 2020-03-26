Search

Coronavirus: Iconic King’s Cross comedy venue doubling value of vouchers for future shows

PUBLISHED: 15:52 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 26 March 2020

2Northdown in King's Cross.

2Northdown in King's Cross.

An iconic King’s Cross comedy club is selling “pay it forward” gift vouchers that can be cashed in for future shows.

2Northdown in Northdown Street, previously The Invisible Dot, has also vowed to match the value of the voucher. So if someone buys a £20 voucher for future shows, the venue will add another £20 on top.

It is a popular venue for comedians testing out new material and has played host to the likes of James Acaster, Tom Allen, Rose Matafeo and Frank Skinner in recent years.

Comedians with shows booked in at the venue include Olivia Lee, Rhys Nicholson and Zach and Viggo.

The venue said: “As you know, Covid-19 is impacting us all, but it’s hitting the arts especially hard. Now being forced to close for social distancing measures in place - restaurants, venues, theatres and bars (including ours!) have seen business dry up overnight. We’d love it if you could help us through this tough time.”

To buy a voucher click here.

For a full list of shows, click here.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Islington.

