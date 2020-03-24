Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

There are now 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Islington.

There are 6,650 cases in the UK and 335 people have died after catching the virus.

But some of the Islington cases could be among the 135 people in the UK who have recovered from the virus.

There are now 64 cases in Haringey, 72 in Hackey and City of London, and 60 in Camden.

These latest figures report the number of confirmed coronavirus cases as of 9am on Monday, and were released by Public Heath England.

As of Monday morning 5,605 new tests for coronavirus have been carried out, bringing the total to 83,945.

On Monday evening PM Boris Johnson banned people from leaving the home except for certain reasons, outlawed gatherings of more than two people and shut retailers selling non-essential goods – threatening police fines for anyone who ignores new measures.

