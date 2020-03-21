Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

The 45th case of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Islington was confirmed yesterday, as PM Boris Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants and gyms to close.

The latest figures were released by Public Health England at 9am yesterday, when the number of cases in Islington rose from 35 to 45.

There are 46 cases in Camden, 44 in Haringey and 45 in Hackney and the City.

Across the country, there are 3,983 confirmed cases and 177 people have died.

Some of the Islington patients could be among the 79 people who have recovered from the virus.

This comes as Mr Johnson said that nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres should close their doors from yesterday evening (March 20) to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the NHS coming under unsustainable pressure.

The PM said the measures were needed to reduce “unnecessary” social gatherings by 75 per cent to reduce the infection rate impact.

“The speed of our eventual recovery depends entirely on our collective ability to get on top of the virus now and that means we have to take the next steps on scientific advice,” he said.

“And following our plan we are strengthening the measures announced on Monday.

“We need now to push down further on that curve of transmission between us.”

Chancellor Rushi Sunak has announced he’s establishing a coronavirus job protection scheme to help employers hit by the outbreak.

He said that they would be able to apply to HM Revenue and Customs to cover 80pc of the wages of staff they keep on up to £2,500 a month.

Mr Sunak said: “Our planned economic response will be one of the most comprehensive in the world”.

He added: “To all those at home, right now anxious about the days ahead, I say you will not face this alone.”

The announcement came after scientists advising the government warned that restrictions to control the spread of the virus will need to be in place for most of a year - at least.

The Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling said while the severity of measures could fluctuate, “stricter” measures would need to be enforced for at least half of the year in order to keep cases at a level the NHS can cope with.