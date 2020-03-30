Coronavirus: Islington Council allocates £4million to help people struggling financially during pandemic

Islington Town Hall. Picture:Ken Mears Archant

Islington Council will use £4million of new government funding to help people in the borough who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The town hall announced on Monday that it would use the cash to expand its hardship fund, which helps some of the poorest people in the borough pay their council tax.

Everyone receiving council tax support will have their annual bill for this year automatically reduced by up to £150.

Additional funds will also be channelled into efforts to help other residents who run into financial hardship.

This will be administered through the council’s We Are Islington service, supporting those who are struggling due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You can contact We Are Islington between 9am and 5pm every day on 020 7527 8222 or email weareislington@islington.gov.uk.

There are about 18,000 households with at least one person of working age receiving council tax support in Islington who will benefit from this announcement.

Further information and guidance about scheme can be found here.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in the borough during the pandemic.

