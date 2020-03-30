Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Islington Council allocates £4million to help people struggling financially during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:33 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 30 March 2020

Islington Town Hall. Picture:Ken Mears

Islington Town Hall. Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

Islington Council will use £4million of new government funding to help people in the borough who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Islington Council will use £4million of new government funding to help people in the borough who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The town hall announced on Monday that it would use the cash to expand its hardship fund, which helps some of the poorest people in the borough pay their council tax.

Everyone receiving council tax support will have their annual bill for this year automatically reduced by up to £150.

Additional funds will also be channelled into efforts to help other residents who run into financial hardship.

You may also want to watch:

This will be administered through the council’s We Are Islington service, supporting those who are struggling due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You can contact We Are Islington between 9am and 5pm every day on 020 7527 8222 or email weareislington@islington.gov.uk.

There are about 18,000 households with at least one person of working age receiving council tax support in Islington who will benefit from this announcement.

Further information and guidance about scheme can be found here.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in the borough during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from across north London.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus: Whittington Hospital temporarily suspends home birthing services and closes children’s inpatient ward

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Coronavirus: Islington Council allocates £4million to help people struggling financially during pandemic

Islington Town Hall. Picture:Ken Mears

Heroic Whittington A&E workers urge people to ‘stay home’ after being brought to tears by Clap for Carers applause

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney

Most Read

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus: Whittington Hospital temporarily suspends home birthing services and closes children’s inpatient ward

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Coronavirus: Islington Council allocates £4million to help people struggling financially during pandemic

Islington Town Hall. Picture:Ken Mears

Heroic Whittington A&E workers urge people to ‘stay home’ after being brought to tears by Clap for Carers applause

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Olympic super-heavyweights boost British boxing

Great Britain's Audley Harrison celebrates winning gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in the super-heavyweight final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

Cricket: 10 of England’s finest Test players

England's Alastair Cook celebrates reaching his century during a Test match at The Kia Oval

Coronavirus: New dates for Tokyo Olympics revealed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Premier League clubs consider World Cup-style way to end season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Arsenal Women’s Peyraud-Magnin reveals positive test

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24