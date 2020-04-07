Search

Coronavirus: Islington Council closes cemeteries as 257 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in borough

PUBLISHED: 13:04 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 07 April 2020

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington Council has closed its cemeteries at Trent Park and Islington & St Pancras due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as Public Health England reports there are 257 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington as of 5pm on Sunday, though the true number is likely far higher due to the limited number of tests being carried out.

On Tuesday morning Islington Council tweeted: “To protect public health, we have taken the difficult decision to close our cemeteries at Trent Park and Islington & St Pancras to the public. We know this will be upsetting for family and friends who wish to visit but we urge people to #StayHomeSaveLives.”

As of Monday morning, there are 298 confirmed cases of the virus in Camden, 362 in Hackney and City of London, and 285 in Haringey.

There are 51,608 confirmed cases in the UK and 208,837 have been tested for the virus.

As of Monday morning 5,373 have died after contracting Covid-19.

Does Islington Council closing its cemeteries affect you? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in Islington during the pandemic.

