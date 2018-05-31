Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:23 27 April 2020

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Islington Council has compiled a directory of businesses that are still operating in the borough during the coronavirus crisis.

The directory – an interactive map of the borough – points people towards restaurants, chemists, food banks, grocery shops and other independent firms.

All businesses listed on the map are operating safely and have been approved by the council’s environmental health team.

You may also want to watch:

This means that they have appropriately adapted their practices in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

Islington’s business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “We want to do everything we can to help them through this challenging period.

“This informative, easy-to-use directory helps residents to support local businesses and to access the quality services and products that they offer.”

If you are a local business owner who wishes to be on the directory or are a resident who knows of a business that should be on it, then contact businesssupport@islington.gov.uk

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Jeremy Corbyn would ‘generally welcome’ introduction of Universal Basic Income

Jeremy Corbyn speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Coronavirus: Hornsey Lane Estate says goodbye to much-loved youth worker lost to Covid-19

Barbara Short and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Picture: Lynn Sparks

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Most Read

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Jeremy Corbyn would ‘generally welcome’ introduction of Universal Basic Income

Jeremy Corbyn speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Coronavirus: Hornsey Lane Estate says goodbye to much-loved youth worker lost to Covid-19

Barbara Short and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Picture: Lynn Sparks

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: FIFA propose five substitutions for teams post-pandemic

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is sent on to replace Lucas Torreira during a Premier League match at Old Trafford

Arsenal Women named in team of year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Anna Webb launches new podcast A Dog’s Life

Hackney dog lover Anna Webb has started a canine podcast

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington
Drive 24