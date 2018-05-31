Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council Archant

Islington Council has compiled a directory of businesses that are still operating in the borough during the coronavirus crisis.

The directory – an interactive map of the borough – points people towards restaurants, chemists, food banks, grocery shops and other independent firms.

All businesses listed on the map are operating safely and have been approved by the council’s environmental health team.

This means that they have appropriately adapted their practices in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

Islington’s business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “We want to do everything we can to help them through this challenging period.

“This informative, easy-to-use directory helps residents to support local businesses and to access the quality services and products that they offer.”

If you are a local business owner who wishes to be on the directory or are a resident who knows of a business that should be on it, then contact businesssupport@islington.gov.uk

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.