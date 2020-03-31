Search

Coronavirus: Islington Covid-19 cases to rise to 152

PUBLISHED: 10:25 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 31 March 2020

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

There are 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Islington as of 9am on Monday, according to Public Health England.

Hackney and City of London has 189 confirmed cases, Haringey has 151 and Camden has 127.

But the limited amount of tests carried out means the true number of cases in all areas of the UK is likely far higher.

There are 2,619 newly confirmed cases, bringing the UK total to 22,141 cases – and 1,408 people have died after catching Covid-19.

In total, 134,946 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK.

Are you an Islington resident suffering from Covid-19? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in the borough during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from across north London.

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Emily Thornberry: Outbreak of Covid-19 at Pentonville ‘would be an absolute disaster’

A general view of Pentonville Prison, north London, where two inmates escaped from, it has emerged.

Coronavirus: Whittington Hospital temporarily suspends home birthing services and closes children’s inpatient ward

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Coronavirus: Islington Council allocates £4million to help people struggling financially during pandemic

Islington Town Hall. Picture:Ken Mears

