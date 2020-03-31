Coronavirus: Islington Covid-19 cases to rise to 152

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

There are 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Islington as of 9am on Monday, according to Public Health England.

Hackney and City of London has 189 confirmed cases, Haringey has 151 and Camden has 127.

But the limited amount of tests carried out means the true number of cases in all areas of the UK is likely far higher.

There are 2,619 newly confirmed cases, bringing the UK total to 22,141 cases – and 1,408 people have died after catching Covid-19.

In total, 134,946 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK.

