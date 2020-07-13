Islington Giving raises £400,000 to support vulnerable people during coronavirus pandemic

Since launching a Covid-19 crisis fund three months ago, Islington Giving has raised and handed out nearly £400,000 to vulnerable people through the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 30 groups which work with residents who are isolated, anxious and in need of financial support, have received funding, including Islington Council’s residents’ support scheme which provides food and essentials to people in need.

Help On Your Doorstep, in Elliot’s Place at The Angel, has received over £20,000 to provide phone calls and essential supplies for older and isolated people. Company Three, based at Islington Central Library, has received £20,000 to offer a creative outlet for young people stuck at home, while the Little Angel Theatre in Dagmar Passage off Upper Street, has had the same amount to continue engaging younger children.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, the council’s community chief, urged people to continue donating, because the crisis has not ended despite lockdown easing.

She said: “No amount is too small and it could make a big difference to someone at this time.

“This crisis is something we’ve never seen before. I am so proud to be part of this community in Islington. We are strong together and must support those who are struggling. “The sad thing is that the crisis is not yet over, and our most vulnerable residents continue to need support getting food, paying utility bills and other essentials.”

Costs to run the organisation, which has been working in Islington for 10 years, are provided by one of its founders, the Cripplegate Foundation, meaning that all donations go directly to the organisations which are in need of help.

A spokesperson for Islington Giving said: “Lockdown has put a huge strain on our sense of security, and our mental wellbeing, and people already living in hardship are going to be disproportionately affected, even as lockdown eases.”

To contribute see islingtongiving.org.uk/news-events/covid-19-crisis-in-islington.