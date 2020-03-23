Search

Coronavirus: Islington has 54 cases of Covid-19 – as UK deaths reach 281

PUBLISHED: 09:58 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 23 March 2020

Handwashing is encouraged as a preventative measure against coronavirus. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Handwashing is encouraged as a preventative measure against coronavirus. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Public Health England reports 54 people have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Islington.

The latest figures are from 9am yesterday morning, when 64 patients had tested positive in Hackney and the City, and there were 57 cases in Haringey.

There were 5,683 cases in the UK and 281 people have died.

But 135 patients have so far recovered the virus.

As of 9am yesterday an extra 5,522 people have been tested for the virus, bringing the total to 78,340.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan yesterday warned the police may need to enforce social distancing in the capital if people continue to ignore government advise, after people flocked to parks in groups over the weekend.

He said: “Social interaction leads to the disease spreading, leads to people dying.

You may also want to watch:

“Don’t leave your home unless you really, really have to. Work from home, don’t use public transport unless it’s genuinely essential.

“Look out for your neighbours who are elderly and vulnerable. Do some shopping for them, leave it on their doorstep. Only buy what you need, there’s plenty to get around.

“Don’t just do it for yourself, do it to stop the disease spreading. Do it for your vulnerable loved ones who will die if you don’t, do it for the heroic NHS who need our help.

“These are extraordinary times which need and demand extraordinary measures.”

The government is urging people who fall into high-risk categories to stay at home “at all times” during the pandemic.

Children and adults already suffering from serious health conditions face the highest risk of needing hospital treatment for Covid-19, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The Government has strongly advised people who fall into the high-risk categories to exercise “shielding” measures by staying at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact for at least 12 weeks.

Click here for the latest government advise on social distancing.

Are you an Isilngton resident suffering from coronavirus? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

