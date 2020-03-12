Coronavirus: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry responds to bizarre rumour she's self-isolating, saying: 'I'm definitely not'

'I'm definitely not in isolation,' Emily Thornberry told the Gazette this afternoon.

The Islington South and Finsbury MP released a statement earlier today denying a rumour she's self-isolating due to the coronavirus (Covid-19)

People with have symptoms of Covid-19, or who have been in contact with others who have the virus are being advised to stay at home while awaiting tests results.

Ms Thornberry today tweeted: 'Thank you for the concern and well wishes, but I am in good health and not currently experiencing any symptoms that would require me to self isolate! I am following all official advice as I recommend we all do. Take care and be sensible.'

Asked to explain, she told the Gazette: 'Somebody said I was self-isolating. Somebody said I left shadow cabinet early and was self-isolating. I left early because I had to do an urgent question in the chamber, so somebody told a journalist I was ill rather than ringing me up. So then the world and his husband was ringing me up.'

Tory health minister Nadine Dorries is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ed Argar, a junior health minister who doesn't attend cabinet, is also self-isolating after having dinner with Ms Dorries on Thursday last week .

Tory backbencher Sir Charles Walker and Labour MP Rachel Maskell are also reportedly in voluntary isolation.

PM Boris Johnson today said: 'If you have coronavirus symptoms, no matter how mild, either a new continuous cough or a high temperature, then you should stay at home for at least seven days.'

As of 9am this morning there were 590 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK and eight deaths - but two more people have since died.

For NHS advice on Covid-19, see here.