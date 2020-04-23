Coronavirus: Mayor of Islington urges community to support her chosen charities during pandemic

Mayor of Islington Rakhia Ismail is urging the community to donate to her chosen charities so they can survive lockdown.

Each mayor chooses charities to support and raise funds for throughout his or her year of office.

Cllr Ismail’s charities are Centre 404, in Camden Road which supports young people with special educational needs, and Nafsiyat Intercultural Therapy Centre in Lysander Grove, Archway.

Cllr Ismail said: “Today, all across our world we find ourselves in the most extraordinary of times. This crisis has not only shocked our nation but has impacted the very fabric of our world, our families and all of our everyday lives.

“It has also hit hard charities that need our support now far more than ever to survive this ordeal. I urge you to take a moment and show your support for my two great local charities and donate what you can to help keep their vital services running during these difficult times. So please click the link below and head over to Just Giving and make a donation today.”

A crowdfunder has been set up to support both charities.

