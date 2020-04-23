Search

Coronavirus: Mayor of Islington urges community to support her chosen charities during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 18:19 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:30 23 April 2020

Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail at Friday's climate strike. Picture: Freya Pickford

Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail at Friday's climate strike. Picture: Freya Pickford

Archant

Mayor of Islington Rakhia Ismail is urging the community to donate to her chosen charities so they can survive lockdown.

Each mayor chooses charities to support and raise funds for throughout his or her year of office.

Cllr Ismail’s charities are Centre 404, in Camden Road which supports young people with special educational needs, and Nafsiyat Intercultural Therapy Centre in Lysander Grove, Archway.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Ismail said: “Today, all across our world we find ourselves in the most extraordinary of times. This crisis has not only shocked our nation but has impacted the very fabric of our world, our families and all of our everyday lives.

“It has also hit hard charities that need our support now far more than ever to survive this ordeal. I urge you to take a moment and show your support for my two great local charities and donate what you can to help keep their vital services running during these difficult times. So please click the link below and head over to Just Giving and make a donation today.”

A crowdfunder has been set up to support both charities.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest Covid-19 discussion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette.

