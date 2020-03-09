Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

No one has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Islington yet, despite confirmed cases in neighbouring Camden and Hackney.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the UK rose from 209 on Saturday to 273 this morning, an increase of 64. This includes two cases in Camden and two in Hackney, according to Public Health England.

But the mayor of Hackney Phil Glanville says both cases reported in his borough are actually people living in the City.

There were 20 cases awaiting confirmation as of 9am yesterday, according to Public Health England. A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions became the third person diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK to die on Sunday.

This comes as a group of students from Central Foundation Boys' School in Old Street were due to resume classes today, having tested negative for the virus.

The students self-isolated for 14 days after returning from a half-term ski trip to Aprica in Lombardy - one of Italy's two worst affected regions along with Veneto.

In a statement released on Friday last week, headteacher Jamie Brownhill said: "Following the negative test results and the expiry of the 14 day isolation period, our ski trip students and staff will be returning to School on Monday. We will be delighted to have them all back. It has been a very difficult time for them and their families. I would like to express my gratitude for the support they have provided to the school in helping us to manage the situation.

"Moving forward, the school will monitor the situation in respect of the coronavirus and will follow advice issued by the Public Health England and the Department for Education.

"In the meantime, the school continues its actions in terms of preventing the spread of the virus. We ask the parents to support the school in educating the students about the importance of hand washing and general hygiene."

Italy now has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases outside of China at 7,375, and its death toll rose to 366 yesterday.

The Italian government has enforced a travel ban, meaning some 16 million people in Lombardy and 14 provinces need permission to travel.

In China, where the virus is believe to have originated, more than 80,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 and some 3,119 have died.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, a high temperature and shortness of breath.

Call 111 if you're suffering from these symptoms.

For further information, see here.