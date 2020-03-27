Search

Coronavirus: Number of Islington cases rises from 70 to 96

PUBLISHED: 09:29 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 27 March 2020

A man wearing a protective face mask and clothing in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

A man wearing a protective face mask and clothing in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

There are 96 confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid–19) in Islington as of 9am on Thursday, according to Public Health England.

The 2,129 new cases confirmed in the UK on Thursday was biggest increase yet, bringing the total to 11,658.

The number of UK deaths has risen to 578, and 135 patients have recovered from the virus. There are 119 confirmed cases in Hackney and City of London, 91 in Haringey and 85 in Camden.

As of 9am yesterday, 7,847 new tests had been carried out – bringing the total to 104,866.

It comes as chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a scheme on Thursday to give self-employed people a grant based on their earnings over the passed three years, worth up to 80pc of earnings but capped at £2,500 a month. But this won’t come into affect until June.

