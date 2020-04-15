Coronavirus: ‘Number of residents’ at King’s Cross care home die after Covid-19 outbreak

There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 at a King’s Cross care home and a “number of residents” have died after contracting the virus.

Bridgeside Lodge Care Home in Wharf Road was rated “Outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2017.

But the Gazette understands it’s among the worst hit care homes in Islington – and staff say a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had aided the spread of the virus.

The government has now pledged all care home residents showing symptoms of Covid-19 will have access to tests, as well as those “discharged from hospital into care”. Health secretary Matt Hancock also says testing for social carers will be rolled out nationwide.

As of 5pm on Monday 12,107 people in the UK had died in hospital after contacting Covid-19 – but this doesn’t include care home deaths.

A spokesperson for Bridgeside Lodge, which is run by Forest Health Care and caters to people aged 18 to 64 said: “There are suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst the residents of the home and that, sadly, a number of residents have passed away having contracted the virus in addition to having serious underlying health conditions over recent weeks.

“We look after many people with very serious conditions, including end of life care, and this frequently involves visits to hospital, which can at times put our most vulnerable residents at a higher risk of infection, although all government guidance has been followed regarding isolation.”

One employee told the Gazette: “We still don’t have the right PPE, and Public Health England keep changing their guidance and using PPE based on what is available. It’s a bit of a mess and I think it’s too little too late, which is very sad. It’s very hard and it’s very upsetting.

“Suppliers were given direction by the government not to sell to care homes and only hospitals, leaving care homes more vulnerable.”

A spokesperson for the care home said it has a “sufficient supply of PPE”, but “at times it has been difficult to source the enhanced PPE needed for some.

Islington Council leader Richard Watts said: “It’s appalling that the government’s overall approach to delivering PPE has meant care homes and staff were left too long without the right equipment. Frankly, it’s a failure of duty for care homes and others to have been left in the lurch by the government.”