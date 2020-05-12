Search

Advanced search

There With You: Piebury Corner donates £3,000 of produce to drop-in centres feeding vulnerable people during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:37 12 May 2020

Paul and Nicky Campbell, from Piebury Corner, enjoy the new pies made with special edition Guinnesses for London Beer Week

Paul and Nicky Campbell, from Piebury Corner, enjoy the new pies made with special edition Guinnesses for London Beer Week

Archant

A popular Islington pie shop gave out £3,000 worth of produce to agencies feeding vulnerable people in the borough during the Covid-19 pandemic last week.

Nicky and Paul Campbell emptied the freezers at their Piebury Corner store in King’s Cross of pies, roast potatoes, boxes of fries, peas and mash and gave them to good causes.

Donations went to the Pillion Trust’s Ringcross Community Centre food bank in Lough Road, Holloway, The Margins Project at Union Chapel, which supports homeless people and Manna Project drop-in centre for homeless or vulnerable people, run from St Stephen’s church.

You may also want to watch:

Nicky and Paul also have “probably another £2,000 worth” of food at their Holloway Road store, which they hope to give out to other projects in the community this week.

Paul told the Gazette: “We closed before everybody else in lockdown so had to bung everything in the freezers. We’re just trying to raise awareness that these places exist, there’s all sorts of drop-in services there for people who need it if anybody is struggling. I think everybody has got to do their bit, the virus doesn’t discriminate. And you can see the figures, the virus has hit the working class communities and the poor fist.”

Click here for a list of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Islington Council bailing out GLL to save leisure centre provider

Highbury Leisure Centre_Exterior: (Left to right) Tyron Fuller, Partnership Manager, GLL; Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington Council’s executive member for health and social care; Mark Leslie, General Manager, Highbury Leisure Centre. Picture: GLL

Coronavirus: Holloway security guard isn’t surprised men of his occupation have highest risk of dying with Covid-19 because shoplifters threaten to spit on him

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Anthony Rooks death: Tufnell Park man remanded in custody over pensioner’s killing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Which Bundesliga teams should Premier League fans follow?

Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Most Read

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Islington Council bailing out GLL to save leisure centre provider

Highbury Leisure Centre_Exterior: (Left to right) Tyron Fuller, Partnership Manager, GLL; Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington Council’s executive member for health and social care; Mark Leslie, General Manager, Highbury Leisure Centre. Picture: GLL

Coronavirus: Holloway security guard isn’t surprised men of his occupation have highest risk of dying with Covid-19 because shoplifters threaten to spit on him

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Anthony Rooks death: Tufnell Park man remanded in custody over pensioner’s killing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Which Bundesliga teams should Premier League fans follow?

Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Five top moments for Arsenal’s Mead to celebrate on 25th birthday

Beth Mead of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: Rose blasts plans to bring Premier League back

England full-back Danny Rose speaks to the media (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Coronavirus: Scrapping relegation ‘not discussed’ by Premier League

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask
Drive 24