There With You: Piebury Corner donates £3,000 of produce to drop-in centres feeding vulnerable people during coronavirus pandemic

Paul and Nicky Campbell, from Piebury Corner, enjoy the new pies made with special edition Guinnesses for London Beer Week Archant

A popular Islington pie shop gave out £3,000 worth of produce to agencies feeding vulnerable people in the borough during the Covid-19 pandemic last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicky and Paul Campbell emptied the freezers at their Piebury Corner store in King’s Cross of pies, roast potatoes, boxes of fries, peas and mash and gave them to good causes.

Donations went to the Pillion Trust’s Ringcross Community Centre food bank in Lough Road, Holloway, The Margins Project at Union Chapel, which supports homeless people and Manna Project drop-in centre for homeless or vulnerable people, run from St Stephen’s church.

You may also want to watch:

Nicky and Paul also have “probably another £2,000 worth” of food at their Holloway Road store, which they hope to give out to other projects in the community this week.

Paul told the Gazette: “We closed before everybody else in lockdown so had to bung everything in the freezers. We’re just trying to raise awareness that these places exist, there’s all sorts of drop-in services there for people who need it if anybody is struggling. I think everybody has got to do their bit, the virus doesn’t discriminate. And you can see the figures, the virus has hit the working class communities and the poor fist.”

Click here for a list of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.