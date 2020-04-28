Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Ten Islington care home deaths in fortnight as Whittington Hospital death toll rises to 96

PUBLISHED: 18:26 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 28 April 2020

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Ten people died with Covid-19 in care homes in Islington in the fortnight to April 24, according to Care Quality Commission (CQC) data published on Tuesday.

Care providers must notify CQC, the independent regulator, if they know or suspect Covid-19 was involved with a resident’s death.

Between April 10-24, 56% of deaths in Islington care homes were related to coronavirus, with 18 deaths logged under “other causes”.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) registered 21 deaths in Islington care homes as of April 17, and five deaths at people’s homes.

You may also want to watch:

ONS previously reported 14 people had died in Islington care homes as of April 10, with four deaths in the community.

Between April 10–24 at least 4,300 people in care homes across England and Wales died with the virus.

Ninety-six people had died with the coronavirus at the Whittington Hospital as of 5pm on Monday.

There are 157,149 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK and 21,092 coronavirus patients have died in UK hospitals.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

If you’re an Islington resident who’s lost a loved one to coronavirus, contact Lucas at the newsdesk to pay tribute on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

London Met University donates £14,000 of excess food to Islington Council

London Metropolitan University has donated £14,000 worth of excess food to Islington Council. Picture: London Metropolitan University

Most Read

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

London Met University donates £14,000 of excess food to Islington Council

London Metropolitan University has donated £14,000 worth of excess food to Islington Council. Picture: London Metropolitan University

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: FIFA medical chief warns against football return

A general view of a FIFA flag

Coronavirus: Clubs work on standardised Project Restart protocols

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Coronavirus: ECB to consider private equity for The Hundred

Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on beating Anderlecht to win the trophy

Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson leaps for joy as Arsenal's third goal enters the Anderlecht net to give the Londoners a 4-3 aggregate victory in the European Fairs Cup Final at Highbury. This was Arsenal's first major honour in 17 years and their win ensured that the trophy came to England for the third successive year. Picture: PA

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on facing Johan Cruyff and beating Ajax to reach the final

Action from Arsenal Fairs Cup semi-final second leg against Ajax. Picture: Nationaal Archief/Wikimedia Commons
Drive 24