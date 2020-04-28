Coronavirus: Ten Islington care home deaths in fortnight as Whittington Hospital death toll rises to 96

Ten people died with Covid-19 in care homes in Islington in the fortnight to April 24, according to Care Quality Commission (CQC) data published on Tuesday.

Care providers must notify CQC, the independent regulator, if they know or suspect Covid-19 was involved with a resident’s death.

Between April 10-24, 56% of deaths in Islington care homes were related to coronavirus, with 18 deaths logged under “other causes”.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) registered 21 deaths in Islington care homes as of April 17, and five deaths at people’s homes.

ONS previously reported 14 people had died in Islington care homes as of April 10, with four deaths in the community.

Between April 10–24 at least 4,300 people in care homes across England and Wales died with the virus.

Ninety-six people had died with the coronavirus at the Whittington Hospital as of 5pm on Monday.

There are 157,149 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK and 21,092 coronavirus patients have died in UK hospitals.

