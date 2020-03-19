Coronavirus: TfL closes Arsenal station and could also shut Caledonian Road station

Transport for London has closed Arsenal station – and warned Caledonian Road and Tufnell Park Tube stations could shut later today.

TfL announced last night that up to 40 Tube stations that don’t have interchange with other lines could close today.

It’s running a reduced service to enable London’s key workers to make essential journeys amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other stations closed as of this morning are: Barbican, Manor House, Hampstead, Bounds Green, Borough, Bow Road, Covent Garden, Edgware and Goodge Street.

Buses are also running fewer services. From next week until further notice London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and London Trams will also run fewer services

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m urging Londoners to only use public transport for essential journeys. Everyone should follow this and the other advice to help keep themselves and each other safe.”

There will be no Waterloo & City line from tomorrow (March, 20).

Until further notice, on Friday and Saturday nights there will be no all-night tubes or the all-night overground service that currently runs on the East London line.

From Monday, TfL will gradually reduce the frequency of other services across its network to reduce overcrowding. TfL is aiming to run Tube trains every 4 minutes in Zone 1, with the possibility that this will reduce further.

On the bus network, from Monday until further notice, a service similar to a Saturday will run. TfL’s night bus network will continue to operate.

Following the decision to close many schools completely, TfL will review which school buses should still run and which should be amended at a later date.

Although these are the services TfL plans to run, if fewer staff are available further measures may be needed. TfL is working closely with the Government and other agencies and keeping all services under review.

Anyone who needs to make essential journeys should check www.tfl.gov.uk for live travel updates before they travel.