Coronavirus: TfL narrows Nag’s Head roads to give pedestrians more space to social distance

PUBLISHED: 16:08 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 18 May 2020

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt

Archant

TfL narrowed roads in the Nag’s Head area of Holloway over the weekend to give pedestrians more space to social distance on walkways.

The changes were implemented in an ‘L’ shape, along Seven Sisters Road between Holloway Road and Hornsey Road, and along Holloway Road between Tollington Road and Seven Sisters Road.

The measures have extended pedestrian space into parking bays, with the installation of barriers.

This will help people keep a safe distance as they walk or make essential trips to shops such as supermarkets or the Post Office.

There is no change to disabled parking access for Blue Badge holders, and TfL has maintained loading bays for local business.

This comes after the council last week widened pedestrian space in Liverpool Road at the junction with Richmond Avenue, and in Essex Road outside Tesco Express.

You may also want to watch:

Islington’s transport and environment lead Cllr Rowena Champion said: “We’re committed to getting more people walking and cycling, encouraging sustainable forms of transport for short journeys, including trips to buy food and other essentials.

“We welcome the work TfL are doing on their road network to make more space for safely walking and cycling, which follow the introduction of our own schemes earlier this week in other parts of the borough.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with TfL on more schemes in Islington soon, to ensure residents can travel safely and healthily around the borough.

“Together we can all help limit the spread of this virus and pave the way for a healthier, more sustainable transport environment that also achieves our vision for a net carbon zero borough by 2030.”

On Sunday, Islington’s sole Green opposition councillor Caroline Russell tweeted: “I went along yesterday to see the Nag’s Head measures and was a bit worried that they were too flimsy. Cars ignoring the tape and parking in the new pedestrian space BUT overnight more robust barriers and working well today. Well done @TfL.”

The council says it’s planning more measures to improve safety and make essential travel around the borough easier as the lockdown measures are gradually relaxed.

Last year, the council outlined its bold vision for a healthy, fair and accessible transport network in its draft Transport Strategy for 2019-2041, setting the goal of achieving a net zero carbon borough by 2030 in response to the climate emergency.

Topic Tags:

