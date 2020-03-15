Search

Coronavirus: Three people test positive in Islington - as UK death toll rises to 35

PUBLISHED: 16:59 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 15 March 2020

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Three people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Islington as of 9am yesterday, according to Public Health England.

This is an increase of two cases since Friday - the total in Camden is 19, while there are nine sufferers in Haringey, and 11 in Hackney and City of London.

As of 9am this morning, the Department of Health and Social Care said 40,279 people in the UK have been tested for the new strain of coronavirus, with 1,372 positive cases and 35 deaths.

Health secretary Matt Hancock today said people aged over 70 will be asked in the coming weeks to self-isolate for up to four months, in order to protect them from the virus.

He said coronavirus is 'a very significant challenge' that will 'disrupt the lives of almost everybody' in the UK.

PM Boris Johnson this week said people should stay at home for seven days if they have a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

For NHS guidance on dealing with the virus, see here.

Join our coronavirus updates Facebook group for the latest news from across north London.

Have you tested positive for coronavirus? Are you suffering from symptoms associated with the virus? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

