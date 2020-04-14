Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

The top cop in Islington and Camden has asked people to ignore a fake police letter that wrongly claims the Covid-19 lockdown has been escalated.

Fake letter. Picture: Ch Supt Raj Kohli Fake letter. Picture: Ch Supt Raj Kohli

The letter wrongly claims a “code red lockdown” has been declared and people could be imprisoned for four weeks for leaving their house unless they can prove its an emergency.

The document, which has been “doing the rounds” in Islington and Camden, also wrongly claims police will be spraying he City of London “with disinfectant and chemicals” to reduce the spread of the virus.

Ch Supt Raj Kohli, the most senior officer in Islington and Camden, tweeted: “We are aware that the attached letter has been doing the rounds. It is a fake. Clearly someone think it is clever to upset people already upset by Covid. Please ignore any such circulation.”

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who’s currently deputising for Boris Johnson while he recovers from Covid-19, is expected to announce today that the lockdown will remain in place for at least another three weeks until May 7.

Under the current rules people are only allowed to go out for food, health reasons, including for up to one hour of exercise a day, or work, if they cannot work from home.

When people do leave the house they should stay two meters away from other people, unless they’re living with them.

