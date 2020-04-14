Coronavirus: Tributes paid after ‘much-loved’ former Islington Labour Councillor Wally Burgess dies

Wally Burgess. Picture: Islington Council Archant

A much-loved former Islington Labour councillor has died after reportedly contracting Covid-19.

Wally Burgess, 79, served as a councillor for St George’s ward and then Canonbury ward between 1998 and 2014.

He was married to Cllr Janet Burgess MBE (Lab, Junction), who’s deputy leader of Islington Council and the borough’s health and social care chief.

Islington Council leader Richard Watts said: “I’m very sorry indeed to hear about the passing of much-loved former Islington councillor Wally Burgess.

“Wally was always the life and soul of the party and was very popular with residents, councillors and council staff alike. My love and thoughts are with Janet, who cared for Wally with such love and fortitude, and her family at this sad time.”

Hornsey and Wood Green MP and former Isilngton Council leader Catherine West tweeted: “Sending all the love in the world @JanetBurgess1 & to all Wally Burgess’ family, Wally was a great advocate for a cleaner environment and with a proud record of promoting Sure Start and other great Labour achievements in local government. RIP former Cllr Wally Burgess.”