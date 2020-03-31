Coronavirus: Twenty Covid-19 patients die at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE PA Archive/PA Images

Twenty patients have died at the Whittington Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Whittington Health NHS Trust said: “We can confirm that to date, 20 patients being cared for at Whittington Hospital have sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19. Our thoughts are with all the patients’ families and friends at this time.”

As of 9am on Monday, there were 152 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Islington, 151 in Haringey and 127 in Camden.

But the limited quantity of tests being carried out means the number of cases in all areas of the UK is likely far higher.

There are 22,141 confirmed cases in the UK and 1,408 people have died after catching the virus.

In total, 134,946 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK.

Was your loved one among those who have died of Covid-19 at the Whittington? If you’d like us to tell their story and run a tribute in the paper, please contact Lucas at the newsdesk on 07785 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in the borough during the pandemic.

