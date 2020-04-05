Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Two Pentonville prison workers die after catching Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 17:40 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 05 April 2020

The former Pentonville Prison. Picture: PA IMAGES

The former Pentonville Prison. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Two workers at Pentonville prison have died after contracting Covid-19, the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) said.

Patrick Beckford and Bovil Peter were both support staff workers at the Victorian jail in Caledonian Road, and were reportedly in their 60s.

It’s not known if either man had any underlying health conditions.

POA national chairman Mark Fairhurst said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved with these tragic deaths - two at the same prison is very concerning.”

He added: “I just want to highlight the fact that this (Covid-19) puts us all at risk.

“We are on the front line doing a commendable job on behalf of society and he will be sadly missed by all his colleagues. We wish the best for his family and friends.”

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Two staff members at HMP Pentonville have sadly passed away, and our deepest sympathies are with their loved ones and colleagues at this difficult time.”

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday last week the Gazette reported there had been an outbreak of Covid-19 at Pentonville.

It comes after Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry told the Gazette: “Let’s make no mistake: given the terrible overcrowding and the woefully poor hygiene standards that already exist at Pentonville, an outbreak of Covid-19 would be an absolute disaster.

“It was only last year that the official inspection reported dirty toilets, mouldy and unclean showers, and infestations of cockroaches and mice, all in cramped living conditions, where the majority of prisoners share cells designed for one. That is a recipe for the spread of disease.”

Mr Fairhurst says some 7,900 prison staff in England and Wales are self-isolating, and a further 15 have tested positive for coronavirus.

He also said that 90 prisoners had been confirmed as having Covid-19, with another 1,200 prisoners self-isolating.

Justice secretary Robert Buckland has also announced he intends to begin the early release of low-risk prisoners as soon as next week.

Mr Buckland has confirmed that up to 4,000 prisoners within the last two months of their automatic early release date would be released from prisons under home detention curfew conditions, which requires them to wear an ankle tag and have stable accommodation in place. It’s not yet known if anyone is being released early from Pentonville.

Did you know Bovil Peter or Patrick Beckford? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk with tributes on 07786 616244 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Twenty Covid-19 patients die at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE

Newington Green crash: Man arrested on suspicion of possessing weapon and class A drugs after police chase

Police at the scene in Newington Green. Picture: Frankie O'Brien

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Titan of Islington boxing community killed by Covid-19

Colin Webster. Picture: Islington Boxing Club

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Most Read

Coronavirus: Twenty Covid-19 patients die at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE

Newington Green crash: Man arrested on suspicion of possessing weapon and class A drugs after police chase

Police at the scene in Newington Green. Picture: Frankie O'Brien

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Titan of Islington boxing community killed by Covid-19

Colin Webster. Picture: Islington Boxing Club

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Clubs appeal for support to #KOCOVID19

England Boxing clubs are appealing for support to #KOCOVID19

Boxing: The Val Barker Trophy

America boxer Roy Jones Jr at a press conference

Coronavirus: Premier League pay cuts ‘would hit government funds’

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Coronavirus: Two Pentonville prison workers die after catching Covid-19

The former Pentonville Prison. Picture: PA IMAGES

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)
Drive 24