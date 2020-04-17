Search

Coronavirus: Two staff members and one resident at Highbury care home die with Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 14:09 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 17 April 2020

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Two staff members and one resident at Highbury New Park care home have died with Covid-19.

This comes after the Gazette reported on Wednesday that a “number of residents” at Bridgeside Lodge Care home in Wharf Road have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock pledged on Wednesday that all care home residents showing symptoms of Covid-19 will have access to tests, as well as those “discharged from hospital into care”. He also says testing for social carers will be rolled out nationwide.

Highbury New Park care home, which is run by Care UK, was rated “Good” – the second highest rating on a scale of four – by the independent care watchdog, CQC, after its last inspection in 2017.

Care UK’s regional director Deliana Katsiaounis, said: “Our team at Highbury New Park has been doing the most incredible job under challenging circumstances.

“Unfortunately, in the last three weeks two colleagues from the home have very sadly died.

“Three residents were transferred from the home to hospital where they tested positive for coronavirus. One has sadly passed away, one remains in hospital and the third, having shown major improvements, has returned to the home. Our entire team is grieving these losses and our thoughts and condolences are with their families.”

She said some staff members are off work self-isolating. Ms Katsiaounis says Care UK is following the government guidance on dealing with the virus, and even residents who show slight symptoms are isolating.

She added: “We have a good supply of PPE and our teams have been using it meticulously since the beginning of the outbreak.”

Cllr Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East) said: “My thoughts are with the friends and families of the resident and two care workers who have sadly died at the care home in Highbury New Park. Our care homes are at the frontline of the struggle to manage the virus and residents and workers deserve proper government support and, at the very least, adequate supplies of PPE.”

