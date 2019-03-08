Mice droppings, dirty crockery and unclean fridges leads to £8,760 bill for King's Cross cafe

A King's Cross cafe owner pleaded guilty to eight food hygiene offences at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court last month and was billed £8,760.

Jose Fonseca, of Costa's Cafe at 118 King's Cross Road, pleaded guilty to charges including failing to have adequate pest control procedures, failing to keep the premises clean and maintained, and failure to comply with two hygiene improvement notices.

Taking into account the guilty plea, Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court fined Mr Fonseca £6,000, with £2,500 costs awarded and a victim surcharge of £170 - a total cost to him of £8,670.

Environmental health officers visited his business three times between April and October 2018. The court heard how inspectors found mice droppings around the cafe, including in the kitchen. Other issues included greasy walls, sinks overflowing with dirty crockery meaning hands weren't being washed properly, and dirty fridges.

Islington's crime chief Cllr Andy Hull said: "Food safety and hygiene standards are about more than just the 'ick' factor - thousands of people a year are hospitalised as a result of food poisoning."

Mr Fonseca was approached for comment.