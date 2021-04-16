Exclusive

Published: 4:29 PM April 16, 2021

An independent candidate standing for election as an Islington councillor is awaiting trial on charges of intimidation of a witness, ABH and possession of cocaine, the Gazette can reveal.

Jody Graber is standing in the St Peter's ward by-election in opposition to low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

The 40-year-old, of Wharton Street, has pleaded not guilty to three charges, and told the Gazette he believes the trial is due to take place next year.

He is alleged to have assaulted a man, causing actual bodily harm, on February 16, 2020 at Pickfords Wharf, in the City Road Basin.

On August 8 he is then alleged to have shouted "watch what happens to you" at the same man, in Essex Road. He allegedly knew the man was assisting in the investigation of an offence and had the intention to pervert the course of justice by intimidating him.

You may also want to watch:

Finally, he was allegedly found to be in possession of the class A drug cocaine on October 11 in Arran Walk, Canonbury.

Mr Graber is next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court regarding all three charges for a pre-trial preparation hearing on June 1.

The Met police said a date for the trial would be set then.

The council seat in St Peter’s ward became vacant when Cllr Vivien Cutler handed in her resignation on March 26.

Also standing are Victoria Mei Elizabeth Collins (Lib Dem), Muhammad Abul Kalaam (Conservative), Toby Alexander North (Labour) and Veronica Pasteur (Green).

Mr Graber is campaigning in opposition to the council's People Friendly Streets LTN scheme, saying residents opinions have been ignored.

Roads have been blocked to through traffic to reduce rat running by using traffic filters in St Peter’s, Canonbury East, Amwell, Clerkenwell Green, Highbury and Canonbury West.

This, Mr Graber said, was what led him to want to become a councillor, but he said he wants to "hold the current council to account" on other issues too.