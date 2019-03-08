Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Councillors scupper plan for 'open all hours' steakhouse and 'nightclub' in Highbury New Park

PUBLISHED: 17:19 09 August 2019

Tetto's Italian Kitchen was denied an alcohol and music licence for this venue in Highbury New Park. Picture: Google Maps

Tetto's Italian Kitchen was denied an alcohol and music licence for this venue in Highbury New Park. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Councillors scuppered plans for an "open all hours" steakhouse and "nightclub" in Highbury New Park last week.

The licensing sub committee snubbed proposals put forward by the owners of Tetto's Italian Kitchen, who wanted a licence to sell booze until 1am on Monday to Thursday and Sundays, and between 10am and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Sue Lukes (Lab, Highbury East) and 26 neighbours objected to the application, which also asked for permission to play late night music, and the proposal was rejected on Thursday last week.

The applicant Salman Kurt stated: "Tetto's Kitchen & Bar is not a music and dancing venue, it is a restaurant where customers will be dining in a peaceful, friendly and even in a romantic atmosphere at times."

But Cllr Lukes said: "I live on the Highbury Quadrant estate and I was appalled when I saw the proposals - we don't want a roadside steakhouse or nightclub open to 2am.

"We've seen them off for now, and we will see them off as often as we need to."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney signs, Luiz close and Iwobi bid accepted

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney signs, Luiz close and Iwobi bid accepted

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

North London aim to continue rise up league table against Barnes

Freddie Issitt of North London. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

T20: Middlesex duo set up double over Surrey

Middlesex's Eoin Morgan during the T20 Vitality Blast match at Lord's, London.

Rush hour misery as major power failure sees entire Victoria Line out of service

The Victoria line stopped working due to a power cut. Picture: Sam Gelder

Councillors scupper plan for ‘open all hours’ steakhouse and ‘nightclub’ in Highbury New Park

Tetto's Italian Kitchen was denied an alcohol and music licence for this venue in Highbury New Park. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal in the Community take part in pan-disability football festival

Arsenal in the Community youngsters at the Premier League and BT's pan-disabiilty festival, hosted by Spurs. Picture: Arsenal in the Community
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists