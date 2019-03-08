Councillors scupper plan for 'open all hours' steakhouse and 'nightclub' in Highbury New Park

Councillors scuppered plans for an "open all hours" steakhouse and "nightclub" in Highbury New Park last week.

The licensing sub committee snubbed proposals put forward by the owners of Tetto's Italian Kitchen, who wanted a licence to sell booze until 1am on Monday to Thursday and Sundays, and between 10am and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cllr Sue Lukes (Lab, Highbury East) and 26 neighbours objected to the application, which also asked for permission to play late night music, and the proposal was rejected on Thursday last week.

The applicant Salman Kurt stated: "Tetto's Kitchen & Bar is not a music and dancing venue, it is a restaurant where customers will be dining in a peaceful, friendly and even in a romantic atmosphere at times."

But Cllr Lukes said: "I live on the Highbury Quadrant estate and I was appalled when I saw the proposals - we don't want a roadside steakhouse or nightclub open to 2am.

"We've seen them off for now, and we will see them off as often as we need to."