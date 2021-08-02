News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid-19 cases start to drop off in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:15 PM August 2, 2021   
Volunteer Harvey Jensen innoculates a member of the public at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Volunteer Harvey Jensen innoculates a member of the public at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium - Credit: Steve Bainbridge/ Islington Council

New coronavirus cases in Islington appear to be dropping off, with 801 positive tests in the seven days, according to the latest government data.

Cases seem to have peaked in the last couple of weeks of July, with just over 1,200 cases in the week up to July 27, and 1,313 new cases of Covid-19 between July 12 to 18 - which was up by 487 on the week before. 

Two people were being treated at the Whittington Hospital in Archway at the end of July, despite being double-jabbed, as cases of the virus in Islington increased.

But the rate seems to be lowering, following the trend for the rest of the country, with 330.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Islington - down from 537 per 100,000 for the week ending July 18.

London hospitals have seen few deaths, but a lot more people have been testing positive than in the spring when there were 25 to 45 cases each week.

Coronavirus
Islington News

