Revealed: Latest Covid-related death figures for Islington

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:21 PM May 13, 2021   
Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 2.1pc of all deaths in England and Wales in the last week of April 

Two people died of Covid-19 in Islington in the last week of April.

The latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics this week, show coronavirus accounted for 11 per cent of deaths in the borough in the week up to April 30, with 17 other people dying of other causes. 

The number of deaths in England and Wales in the same timeframe was 9,692 - 249 less than the previous week, and 7.3pc below the five-year average.

This is the eighth consecutive week that deaths have been below the five-year average.

Of those deaths, 205 mentioned Covid-19, which marked a decrease of 21pc compared with the previous week and the lowest number since September.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 2.1pc of all deaths in England and Wales, compared with 2.6pc the previous week.

Some 190 people have died of coronavirus in Islington between January 1 and April 30 - a figure which accounts for 36pc of all deaths in Islington.

Across the UK there have been 152,704 deaths involving coronavirus in the same timeframe - 25,000 more than Government figures suggest.

