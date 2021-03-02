Published: 2:37 PM March 2, 2021

Highbury Fields. According to Islington Council, the weekend's warmer weather led groups to gather in parks across the borough - Credit: Google

Police have warned people to stick to the government's Covid-19 lockdown rules following 59 reports of antisocial behaviour in Islington at the weekend - including eight parties and five gatherings.

According to Islington Council, the weekend's warmer weather "led to some examples of the sort of behaviour that puts others at risk", as groups of between five and 14 people gathered in parks across the borough.

The council's safety chief, Cllr Sue Lukes, said: “Unfortunately, we saw some people using our parks in a reckless, unsafe way over the weekend.

"It’s really important to remember that doing so only increases the risk of spreading the virus, and prevents people from using our green spaces to exercise safely."

Acting Ch Insp Pete Dearden said his officers are pro-actively patrolling alongside council staff, and that they will take enforcement action against rule-breakers if necessary.

"While the government’s roadmap contains positive news, now is not the time for complacency," he said.

“That means you must stay at home wherever possible. You should not be meeting with other households unless a support bubble is in place or you are meeting one other person for exercise."