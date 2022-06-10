Updated

Emergency services are responding to reports of a smell of chemicals in Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois

Six people were evacuated from flats as emergency services dealt with reports of an "unknown substance" leaking from a garage in Islington this morning.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a block of flats on College Cross shortly after 8.30am on Friday, June 10.

College Cross was cordoned off near the junction with Liverpool Road, as firefighters, police and paramedics attended the scene.

At least four fire engines are at the scene - Credit: Andre Langlois

The Met said police were called to the scene by LFB at 8.50am.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Six people were evacuated from the flats and a 25m cordon was set up as a precaution.

"The substance was then confirmed as a sealant, which was leaking from the lock-up garage."

College Cross is cordoned off while crews deal with the incident - Credit: Andre Langlois

The incident was deemed over for firefighters by around 9.30am, according to LFB.

No one was harmed in the incident.