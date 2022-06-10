Updated
6 people evacuated as crews deal with 'unknown substance' in Islington
- Credit: Andre Langlois
Six people were evacuated from flats as emergency services dealt with reports of an "unknown substance" leaking from a garage in Islington this morning.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a block of flats on College Cross shortly after 8.30am on Friday, June 10.
College Cross was cordoned off near the junction with Liverpool Road, as firefighters, police and paramedics attended the scene.
The Met said police were called to the scene by LFB at 8.50am.
An LFB spokesperson said: "Six people were evacuated from the flats and a 25m cordon was set up as a precaution.
"The substance was then confirmed as a sealant, which was leaking from the lock-up garage."
The incident was deemed over for firefighters by around 9.30am, according to LFB.
No one was harmed in the incident.