Search

Advanced search

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

PUBLISHED: 17:37 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 15 April 2020

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Archant

Ten vehicles with hidden compartments built in were seized by specialist police officers on Wednesday following months of work targeting drug dealing in Islington.

Nine addresses in Islington were raided as part of the investigation targeting drug dealing in the borough. Drugs, cash and high value watches were also seized in the operation.

Ten people aged 19 to 53 were arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Det Ch Insp Victoria Sullivan, who led the investigation, said: “We have been building a spider’s web of intelligence to bring us to where we can arrest those suspected to be involved in the supply of class A drugs across London.

You may also want to watch:

“My officers and I have been building a robust case based on intelligence and evidence, and it has taken a number of months to get to this point.”

The warrants were executed as part of Operation Coryzal, which started in late 2019, and involves about 100 officers from across the Met. This includes officers from the local Gangs Unit, the Met’s Territorial Support Group, as well as local and financial investigators.

All those arrested were taken into custody and the vehicles were taken to a police garage in London where they are being searched by specialist teams to identify any further hidden compartments.

The searches are ongoing and officers have already seized large quantities of what are suspected to be class A drugs from the vehicles.

Det Ch Insp Sullivan added: “Even during these challenging times, the Met is committed to proactively targeting criminals – especially those involved in drugs and violence - and ensuring they are brought to justice. This is something that the Met will continue to do in the coming days and weeks.

“Bearing down on violent crime continues to be the Met’s top priority. Drugs and organised crime are inextricably linked with a high proportion of the violence that we have seen unfold on London’s streets. We will continue to deal robustly with those who seek to peddle drugs, often instigating violent acts in the process.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus: 69 Covid-19 patients have died at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE

Man stabbed in Newington Green

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus: 69 Covid-19 patients have died at Whittington Hospital

Whittington Health NHS Trust. Picture: PA WIRE

Man stabbed in Newington Green

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Arsenal refuse to furlough staff despite financial concerns amid Covid-19 pandemic

A programme seller before the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Rudimental and former Foxes star encourages fitness during pandemic

Ilford's Leon Rolle, aka DJ Locksmith of Rudimental, in action against West Essex (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daniel Boateng on life after Arsenal and his desperate search for football

Daniel Boateng in action for Arsenal. Picture: Kieran Clarke/Creative Commons
Drive 24