10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Ten vehicles with hidden compartments built in were seized by specialist police officers on Wednesday following months of work targeting drug dealing in Islington.

Nine addresses in Islington were raided as part of the investigation targeting drug dealing in the borough. Drugs, cash and high value watches were also seized in the operation.

Ten people aged 19 to 53 were arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Det Ch Insp Victoria Sullivan, who led the investigation, said: “We have been building a spider’s web of intelligence to bring us to where we can arrest those suspected to be involved in the supply of class A drugs across London.

“My officers and I have been building a robust case based on intelligence and evidence, and it has taken a number of months to get to this point.”

The warrants were executed as part of Operation Coryzal, which started in late 2019, and involves about 100 officers from across the Met. This includes officers from the local Gangs Unit, the Met’s Territorial Support Group, as well as local and financial investigators.

All those arrested were taken into custody and the vehicles were taken to a police garage in London where they are being searched by specialist teams to identify any further hidden compartments.

The searches are ongoing and officers have already seized large quantities of what are suspected to be class A drugs from the vehicles.

Det Ch Insp Sullivan added: “Even during these challenging times, the Met is committed to proactively targeting criminals – especially those involved in drugs and violence - and ensuring they are brought to justice. This is something that the Met will continue to do in the coming days and weeks.

“Bearing down on violent crime continues to be the Met’s top priority. Drugs and organised crime are inextricably linked with a high proportion of the violence that we have seen unfold on London’s streets. We will continue to deal robustly with those who seek to peddle drugs, often instigating violent acts in the process.”