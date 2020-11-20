Kamal Nuur murder: 17-year-old rearrested amid investigation into fatal stabbing in Islington

Kamal Nuur, who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A 17-year-old has been rearrested as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 8pm on Monday, September 14 to North Road to reports a man had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics on the scene, 18-year-old Kamal Nuur was pronounced dead.

Police believe Kamal was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close by two male suspects, who then fled in the direction of York Way.

CCTV shows two people in North Road at 7.58pm cycling quickly to York Way and Brecknock Road, heading towards Leighton Road, where they get off the bikes and run.

Detectives re-arrested a 17-year-old yesterday (November 19) on suspicion of murder at an address in Croydon as they continue to appeal for witnesses.

He was taken to a north London police station before being released on bail to early January.

The police had first arrested him on October 10.

You may also want to watch:

A 21-year-old man was also arrested on October 14 in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to murder and for possession with intent to supply drugs.

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on October 6.

Those three have all been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge has asked anyone who was in Hargrave Place off Brecknock Road between 7pm and 8pm on September 14 to contact the investigation team.

Det Ch Insp Partridge said: “I believe the suspects met up in this quiet side street before embarking upon the attack.

“They may have been loitering at this location for some time before leaving at 7.55pm on the bike to carry out the attack. It may be someone remembers the two with the bike at this location.

“You might not realise it but you could have information that is hugely significant.”

He reassured the public the information would be “in the strictest confidence”.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 0208 358 033 or 101 with reference CAD 7154/14Sep.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.