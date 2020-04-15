Search

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 16:14 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 15 April 2020

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Archant

A gun and ammunition have been seized by armed police who stopped two cars in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park, on Tuesday.

Detectives from Specialist Crime recovered the revolver and ammo while carrying out the stops as part of an investigation.

Three males aged 17, 19 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm, and were on Wednesday in custody.

Det Supt Neil Ballard said: “I’d like to reassure Londoners that we are continuing to crackdown on organised crime and violent criminals during this pandemic and unprecedented times.

“This excellent piece of police work has resulted in another dangerous weapon being taken off the streets of London.”

As reported by the Gazette on Tuesday, neighbourhood officers have stepped up their patrols in the road due to people ignoring social distancing guidance.

