Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Abdiraham Abdullahi cleared of murdering Ali Al Har in Tufnell Park – but convicted of knifepoint robbery

PUBLISHED: 17:11 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 14 February 2019

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man who fatally stabbed his “friend” in self-defence after robbing him at knifepoint was cleared of his murder at the Old Bailey today.

Floral tributes at the scene of Ali Al Har's stabbing in Tufnell Park. Picture: Lucas CumiskeyFloral tributes at the scene of Ali Al Har's stabbing in Tufnell Park. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Abdiraham Abdullahi was accused of killing Ali Ali Har, 25, after he stabbed him twice in the leg with a 30 inch “zombie knife” in Corinne Road on September 18 but jurors today acquitted him of both murder and an alternative of manslaughter.

Abdullahi has been found guilty of robbing the victim for his bag, which is alleged to have contained up to a “kilogram” of cannabis.

He will be sentenced for robbery on March 8.

During the two-week trial in court nine, the court heard how Abdullahi robbed Mr Al Har with a combat knife but the victim chased him, trying to retrieve the bag. The defendant alleged he dropped the bag having run out of breath and a “grapple” ensued where Mr Al Har grabbed both his hands. He was holding the knife, described by the prosecution as a “fearsome weapon”, in his right.

He wept in court and said Mr Al Har’s “parents didn’t deserve this”.

Abdullahi alleged he was in a “state of shock” as he didn’t expect Mr Al Har to chase him. He asked Julian Evans QC, for Mr Al Har: “Why would I kill someone over weed?”

He claimed he was so afraid Mr Al Har would take the knife that he stabbed him with “minimal force” and in self defence

He also claimed he never “saw the seriousness” of the knife he was carrying.

A former university friend and flatmate of Mr Al Har at the University of Nottingham told the Gazette: “Ali was a really nice and loyal friend to us all.

“He loved his family. He was a bright student, studied bio-chemistry and had ambitions to do a Master’s and advance in his career – all in aid to provide a better life for his family.

“I honestly have nothing bad to say about Ali – he was so lovely to everyone he knew, had a clean heart and took care of his friends as if they were family.”

In the days after Mr Al Har’s fatal stabbing, the Gazette spoke to former soldier Brett Thompson, of Corinne Road, who tried to save his life.

“There were three of us trying to stop the bleeding,” he said. “Blood was pouring out of his femoral artery.

“He had lost about four pints. It was everywhere.

“I asked him his name and he said: ‘My name is Ali,’ in between screaming ‘I’m dying’.”

“It’s so sad – he was only a young man.”

Kyron Samuels, who was 27 in September, has pleaded guilty to for perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced on March 1.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Islington Council applies to ban rough sleeping and begging under Stroud Green Road bridge in Finsbury Park

A rough sleeper under the bridge on Stroud Green Road. Photo: Polly Hancock

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Sting catches Central Street shop selling booze to child

Trading Standards has pushed for a review of Bagci Food Centre's licence. Picture: Google Maps

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdiraham Abdullahi weeps after ‘zombie killer knife’ stabbing in Corinne Road, Tufnell Park

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Old Street water fountain: ‘Exciting initiative’ sees first of six fountains installed on Promenade of Light

Launch of new Old Street drinking fountain with (L-R) London Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues; Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council's executive member for environment and transport; and one of the first members of the public to use the new drinking fountain. Picture: Islington Council

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Islington Gazette

School Sport: Islington Primary into Kay Tropy semi-finals

Islington's district squad face the camera

Middlesex head to Spain for warm-weather training

Several Middlesex players will be based at the La Manga Club for some warm-weather training (pic: Pedro Martanez Rodriguez)

Isaacs puts unbeaten record on line against Saunders

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Abdiraham Abdullahi cleared of murdering Ali Al Har in Tufnell Park – but convicted of knifepoint robbery

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Lennox House care home ‘requires improvement’, says CQC

Failed: Lennox House care home in Durham Road. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists