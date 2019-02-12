Abdiraham Abdullahi cleared of murdering Ali Al Har in Tufnell Park – but convicted of knifepoint robbery

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man who fatally stabbed his “friend” in self-defence after robbing him at knifepoint was cleared of his murder at the Old Bailey today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Floral tributes at the scene of Ali Al Har's stabbing in Tufnell Park. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Floral tributes at the scene of Ali Al Har's stabbing in Tufnell Park. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Abdiraham Abdullahi was accused of killing Ali Ali Har, 25, after he stabbed him twice in the leg with a 30 inch “zombie knife” in Corinne Road on September 18 but jurors today acquitted him of both murder and an alternative of manslaughter.

Abdullahi has been found guilty of robbing the victim for his bag, which is alleged to have contained up to a “kilogram” of cannabis.

He will be sentenced for robbery on March 8.

During the two-week trial in court nine, the court heard how Abdullahi robbed Mr Al Har with a combat knife but the victim chased him, trying to retrieve the bag. The defendant alleged he dropped the bag having run out of breath and a “grapple” ensued where Mr Al Har grabbed both his hands. He was holding the knife, described by the prosecution as a “fearsome weapon”, in his right.

He wept in court and said Mr Al Har’s “parents didn’t deserve this”.

Abdullahi alleged he was in a “state of shock” as he didn’t expect Mr Al Har to chase him. He asked Julian Evans QC, for Mr Al Har: “Why would I kill someone over weed?”

He claimed he was so afraid Mr Al Har would take the knife that he stabbed him with “minimal force” and in self defence

He also claimed he never “saw the seriousness” of the knife he was carrying.

A former university friend and flatmate of Mr Al Har at the University of Nottingham told the Gazette: “Ali was a really nice and loyal friend to us all.

“He loved his family. He was a bright student, studied bio-chemistry and had ambitions to do a Master’s and advance in his career – all in aid to provide a better life for his family.

“I honestly have nothing bad to say about Ali – he was so lovely to everyone he knew, had a clean heart and took care of his friends as if they were family.”

In the days after Mr Al Har’s fatal stabbing, the Gazette spoke to former soldier Brett Thompson, of Corinne Road, who tried to save his life.

“There were three of us trying to stop the bleeding,” he said. “Blood was pouring out of his femoral artery.

“He had lost about four pints. It was everywhere.

“I asked him his name and he said: ‘My name is Ali,’ in between screaming ‘I’m dying’.”

“It’s so sad – he was only a young man.”

Kyron Samuels, who was 27 in September, has pleaded guilty to for perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced on March 1.