Search

Advanced search

Action plan being created to tackle anti-social behaviour around Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 12:23 09 July 2020

Operation Perch was relaunched outside Finsbury Park station. Picture TfL

Operation Perch was relaunched outside Finsbury Park station. Picture TfL

Archant

An action plan to tackle anti-social behaviour around Finsbury Park is in the pipeline.

The councils and police in Islington and Hackney have teamed up to address the problem area around Blackstock Road.

Measures include increased police patrols, action days, outreach and warnings served to those engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Islington Council also held a virtual meeting with residents near The Auld Triangle pub to better understand the issues, and as a result, benches which attracted drug dealing outside the pub have been removed.

READ MORE: Extra police hired to stamp out drug dealing and ASB in Finsbury Park

An Islington Council spokesperson said it has made “good progress” tackling the problems, citing the work of substance misuse outreach teams and community safety officers.

“Islington Council has also worked with food delivery providers to ensure that moped drivers have a clear understanding of their responsibilities around noise, behaviour and parking as they make deliveries,” they said.

You may also want to watch:

“We constantly review our actions to make the area safer through our multi-agency partnership with the police and neighbouring councils.”

This comes as the Met and British Transport Police (BTP) relaunched Operation Perch outside Finsbury Park station on July 3.

It aims to tackle robberies, violence, drugs offences and knife crime in the N4 area, including in Islington, Hackney and Haringey.

There was a ‘knife arch’ outside the tube station at the relaunch and a number of people were arrested, including a man who was wanted in connection with high-value robberies and another for possession of crystal meth.

Sgt Joe Johnson of the Met’s Finsbury Park and Tollington neighbourhood policing team said: “We recently conducted a survey in which local people were asked to identify the biggest issues they face here.

“We have listened to their responses, and it is clear that the whole community wants to see police in the Finsbury Park area tackling this criminal activity.”

BTP’s Insp Dan Rushall added: “This collaborative working allows us to share intelligence, resources and capability where our jurisdictions meet to provide the public with an enhanced policing service.”

Hackney Council was contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Islington Gazette

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Arsenal seek to boost European bid in derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 9

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their Barclaycard Premiership match at Highbury Stadium in May 2004

Islington-based report calls for suspension of Universal Credit residency test amid Covid pandemic

A report has found thousands of EU migrants could be barred from government support. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Action plan being created to tackle anti-social behaviour around Finsbury Park

Operation Perch was relaunched outside Finsbury Park station. Picture TfL