Action plan being created to tackle anti-social behaviour around Finsbury Park

An action plan to tackle anti-social behaviour around Finsbury Park is in the pipeline.

The councils and police in Islington and Hackney have teamed up to address the problem area around Blackstock Road.

Measures include increased police patrols, action days, outreach and warnings served to those engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Islington Council also held a virtual meeting with residents near The Auld Triangle pub to better understand the issues, and as a result, benches which attracted drug dealing outside the pub have been removed.

An Islington Council spokesperson said it has made “good progress” tackling the problems, citing the work of substance misuse outreach teams and community safety officers.

“Islington Council has also worked with food delivery providers to ensure that moped drivers have a clear understanding of their responsibilities around noise, behaviour and parking as they make deliveries,” they said.

“We constantly review our actions to make the area safer through our multi-agency partnership with the police and neighbouring councils.”

This comes as the Met and British Transport Police (BTP) relaunched Operation Perch outside Finsbury Park station on July 3.

It aims to tackle robberies, violence, drugs offences and knife crime in the N4 area, including in Islington, Hackney and Haringey.

There was a ‘knife arch’ outside the tube station at the relaunch and a number of people were arrested, including a man who was wanted in connection with high-value robberies and another for possession of crystal meth.

Sgt Joe Johnson of the Met’s Finsbury Park and Tollington neighbourhood policing team said: “We recently conducted a survey in which local people were asked to identify the biggest issues they face here.

“We have listened to their responses, and it is clear that the whole community wants to see police in the Finsbury Park area tackling this criminal activity.”

BTP’s Insp Dan Rushall added: “This collaborative working allows us to share intelligence, resources and capability where our jurisdictions meet to provide the public with an enhanced policing service.”

Hackney Council was contacted for comment.