Air Ambulance lands in Arundel Square after man in his 30s found with injuries
PUBLISHED: 22:14 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:14 11 August 2020
meg howarth
London’s Air Ambulance landed in Arundel Square this afternoon to transport an injured man to hospital.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called to Cornelia Street, Barnsbury, just before 1.30pm because of concerns over the welfare of a man aged in his 30s.
Police believe the man caused the injuries to himself, and that no one else was involved in the incident.
Scotland Yard is awaiting an update on his condition.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.