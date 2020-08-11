Air Ambulance lands in Arundel Square after man in his 30s found with injuries

The air ambulance landed in Arundel Square after a man was found with injuries. meg howarth

London’s Air Ambulance landed in Arundel Square this afternoon to transport an injured man to hospital.

Police were called to Cornelia Street, Barnsbury, just before 1.30pm because of concerns over the welfare of a man aged in his 30s.

Police believe the man caused the injuries to himself, and that no one else was involved in the incident.

Scotland Yard is awaiting an update on his condition.