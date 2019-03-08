Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Police have finally issued an appeal to trace a hit and run driver who reversed over a 12-year-old girl, moved her onto the pavement and then sped off.

Parliament Hill School pupil Naomi Kim is still in hospital with a broken collarbone, broken leg, broken ribs and punctured lung and is expected to be there for weeks.

The horrific incident happened yards from Naomi's home in Ashbrook Road, Archway, at 4.50pm on June 20. Scotland Yard repeatedly said they could find no record of it until this newspaper provided a crime reference number this week. What's more, her parents say they haven't so much as heard from police since it was reported.

CCTV is now being analysed in the search for the driver of the black Range Rover, though the community is outraged it has taken so long and fear tapes could have been wiped as routinely happens after a set period of time.

Naomi faces "months of healing and recovery", according to parents of her friends.

One said her injuries are so severe she can still only move her head. She has been transferred to The Whittington where she is expected to remain.

"Her mum is sleeping by her side every night as she can't move," she added.

"She hasn't got out of bed for two weeks and it will be at least two more weeks before she can even go into a wheelchair.

"It's an outrage, launching an appeal two weeks after the event. What about CCTV?"

Naomi's femur, the large thigh bone, reportedly broke when the driver pulled her out from under the car.

Alison Holman, whose daughter was with Naomi moments before the incident, said: "Naomi is incredibly distressed. She is terrified this individual hasn't been caught. She wakes up sometimes saying: 'He's coming to get me.'"

Alison said get well soon cards have been taken to Naomi by schoolfriends, who are understandably distressed about the situation. The St John's Way Medical Centre has also sent their best wishes after staff tended to Naomi in the road.

Police offered no description of the driver, but Naomi has reportedly said he was white, in his 50s and had a "belly".

The community is furious that not so much as a poster asking for witnesses has been put up in the area.

Alison added: "It's absolutely shocking that an incident like this happened with no recourse from police, or acknowledgement, or even contact with the parents.

"We've tried contacting police ourselves on social media and it's almost impossible to contact them. This delay is atrocious. Somebody should have been at her parents' side saying: 'What can we do to help?'."

Witnesses of the crash told the Gazette at the time: "The car reversed into Ashbrook Road. The young girl was crossing the road. He knocked her down and then the car's back wheels drove over her.

"He jumped out and started to pull her out from under the car. I shouted not to move her and ran into the surgery to get help.

"As I came back he was putting her on the pavement, he then jumped back in the car and reversed at speed down the road."

Parliament Hill head Sarah Creasey said the thoughts of the school had been with Naomi and her family over the last fortnight.

She added: "We were distressed to receive news that Naomi had been hurt in this shocking traffic incident. Her friends, tutor group and our whole school community wish Naomi well in her recovery and look forward to being able to visit her.

"We would urge anybody who has information to respond to the police appeal."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can call police on 101 quoting CAD 5954/20JUN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.