Two more arrests made after fatal shooting in Islington

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police met police

Another two men have been arrested after a fatal shooting in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 3.20pm on July 4, Met Police and London Ambulance Service officers were called to Roman Way to help a man called Imani Allaway-Muir.

However, the 22-year-old died of gunshot injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Officers investigating the incident have arrested a man in his 30s in Sheerness, Kent yesterday (July 14) and a man in his 20s today (July 15) at an address in Islington.

They are both still in police custody.

Two men who were arrested on July 7 have been charged in connection with the shooting - Nathaniel Reece, 39, of Southgate Road was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate, was charged with murder.

They will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 28.

Another man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.