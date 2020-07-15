Search

Two more arrests made after fatal shooting in Islington

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 July 2020

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

met police

Another two men have been arrested after a fatal shooting in Islington.

At about 3.20pm on July 4, Met Police and London Ambulance Service officers were called to Roman Way to help a man called Imani Allaway-Muir.

However, the 22-year-old died of gunshot injuries.

Officers investigating the incident have arrested a man in his 30s in Sheerness, Kent yesterday (July 14) and a man in his 20s today (July 15) at an address in Islington.

They are both still in police custody.

Two men who were arrested on July 7 have been charged in connection with the shooting - Nathaniel Reece, 39, of Southgate Road was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate, was charged with murder.

They will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 28.

Another man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Islington reveals second ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhood

Englefield Road, Islington. Picture: Google Maps

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in Canonbury

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

